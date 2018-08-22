Brokerages Set DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Price Target at $128.00

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.07.

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,029. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $96.56 and a 12 month high of $127.23. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.15.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.29). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $754.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,775. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,281,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,137,215,000 after acquiring an additional 98,571 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 16.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,610,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,450,000 after acquiring an additional 505,980 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,543,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,374,000 after acquiring an additional 18,919 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,079,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,645,000 after acquiring an additional 40,481 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,150,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,956,000 after acquiring an additional 96,180 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

