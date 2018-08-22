Brokerages Set Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Price Target at $113.00

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other Citrix Systems news, insider Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $234,505.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,427 shares in the company, valued at $16,687,255.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,733 shares in the company, valued at $35,786,189.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,384 shares of company stock worth $2,818,361. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 82,451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.0% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 5,332 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 21.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,208 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $112.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,309. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $74.49 and a 52 week high of $116.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The cloud computing company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $742.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.33 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 64.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $103.00 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.