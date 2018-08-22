Brokerages Expect Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) to Announce $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) will announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.94. Public Service Enterprise Group posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

PEG opened at $52.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $54.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.43%.

In other news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $1,121,857.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 574,131 shares in the company, valued at $30,916,954.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 62,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,269,739 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Trust Co raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co now owns 6,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 30,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 149,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

