Brokerages Expect Perion Network Ltd Common Stock (PERI) to Post $0.05 EPS

Perion Network Ltd Common Stock (NASDAQ:PERI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. Perion Network Ltd Common Stock’s rating score has improved by 16.7% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $2.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Perion Network Ltd Common Stock an industry rank of 186 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PERI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Perion Network Ltd Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Taglich Brothers began coverage on shares of Perion Network Ltd Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.25 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Perion Network Ltd Common Stock by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 89,588 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network Ltd Common Stock by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 223,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network Ltd Common Stock by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,339,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 320,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PERI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.50. Perion Network Ltd Common Stock has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.35.

About Perion Network Ltd Common Stock

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

