Brokerages Expect Pacific Ethanol Inc (PEIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Ethanol’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Pacific Ethanol posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Ethanol will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Ethanol.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $410.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.65 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEIX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Pacific Ethanol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 12th.

PEIX traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,169. Pacific Ethanol has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $92.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pacific Ethanol by 80.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 754,734 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Ethanol in the first quarter valued at $2,149,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Ethanol in the second quarter valued at $1,606,000. Candlewood Investment Group LP increased its stake in Pacific Ethanol by 42.5% in the second quarter. Candlewood Investment Group LP now owns 1,680,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 501,296 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pacific Ethanol by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,344,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 274,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; specialty alcohols; and co-products, such as wet distillers grains, dry distillers grains with solubles, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

