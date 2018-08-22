Brokerages Expect NCI Building Systems Inc (NCS) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Brokerages expect NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS) to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCI Building Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. NCI Building Systems posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCI Building Systems will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NCI Building Systems.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. NCI Building Systems had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NCS. ValuEngine lowered shares of NCI Building Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NCI Building Systems from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded NCI Building Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCI Building Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on NCI Building Systems from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

In related news, insider Robert Daniel Ronchetto sold 8,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $168,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark E. Johnson sold 82,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $1,879,269.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,413.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NCI Building Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NCI Building Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in NCI Building Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NCI Building Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in NCI Building Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000.

Shares of NYSE NCS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.20. 318,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,580. NCI Building Systems has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NCI Building Systems Company Profile

NCI Building Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

