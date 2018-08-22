Brokerages Expect MediciNova, Inc. (MNOV) to Post ($0.12) EPS

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $19.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MediciNova an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MNOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of MediciNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of MediciNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNOV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.18. 819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,860. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders consisting of primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction.

