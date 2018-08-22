Brokerages Expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.72 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,781. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

In related news, VP James Kevin Hanna sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $222,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Steven Dawson bought 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $81,589.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,812.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,409 shares of company stock worth $788,467. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,147,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,917,000 after acquiring an additional 123,453 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,625,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,128,000 after acquiring an additional 399,460 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 122,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

