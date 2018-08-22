Brokerages Expect Limoneira (LMNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.68 Million

Brokerages expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to post sales of $37.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.76 million and the lowest is $36.60 million. Limoneira posted sales of $40.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $127.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $129.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $169.59 million per share, with estimates ranging from $134.20 million to $204.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Limoneira had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $43.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.70 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Limoneira currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 16,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Limoneira during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

LMNR stock opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $509.94 million, a P/E ratio of 70.98, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Fresh Lemons segment markets and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers.

