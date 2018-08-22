Brokerages Expect CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) to announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CBIZ’s earnings. CBIZ posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CBIZ will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CBIZ.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.86 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CBIZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 14,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $321,704.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 288,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,268.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,777. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CBIZ by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in CBIZ by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 830,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CBIZ by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in CBIZ by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

CBZ stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.65. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax compliance and consulting, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, litigation support, risk and advisory, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services.

