Brokerages Expect AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (AXGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:AXGN) will report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AxoGen, Inc Common Stock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). AxoGen, Inc Common Stock reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc Common Stock will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen, Inc Common Stock.

AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 million. AxoGen, Inc Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

Shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,349. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.10 and a beta of 0.01. AxoGen, Inc Common Stock has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $56.85.

In other news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell acquired 5,000 shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.89 per share, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,333 shares in the company, valued at $676,304.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 711,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 278,895 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc Common Stock Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

