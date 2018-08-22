Brokerages Anticipate PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $82.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PMT. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Chang sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $36,202.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $69,545.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,212 shares of company stock valued at $875,402 in the last three months. 2.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PMT traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $19.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,123. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $20.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.62%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply