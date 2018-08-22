Brokerages Anticipate PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $82.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PMT. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Chang sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $36,202.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $69,545.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,212 shares of company stock valued at $875,402 in the last three months. 2.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PMT traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $19.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,123. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $20.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.62%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

