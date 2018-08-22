Brokerages Anticipate Aircastle Limited (AYR) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aircastle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.37. Aircastle reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aircastle will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aircastle.

Get Aircastle alerts:

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. Aircastle had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $204.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.60 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AYR shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Aircastle from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aircastle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Aircastle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

NYSE AYR opened at $21.63 on Friday. Aircastle has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 407,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 288,229 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aircastle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aircastle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,707,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aircastle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. The company also invests in other aviation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its aircraft portfolio comprised 236 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 43 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aircastle (AYR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aircastle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aircastle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.