Brokerages Anticipate Agenus Inc (AGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) to report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Agenus reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Agenus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Agenus by 1,180.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 126,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agenus by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,272,000 after purchasing an additional 58,030 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Agenus by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 245,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Agenus by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 37,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGEN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,767. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.11. The company has a market cap of $189.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.62.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

