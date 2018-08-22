Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) Holdings Trimmed by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 23.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,633 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 202,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 36,649 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 283,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 186,294 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 2,379,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,478,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 807.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 336,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 299,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,168,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,321,000 after purchasing an additional 180,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRX. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.64.

Shares of BRX opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $19.81.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $313.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.73 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 23.30%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 471 retail centers comprise approximately 80 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

