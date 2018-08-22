Bread (BRD) Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Bread has a market cap of $32.09 million and $401,563.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bread has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Bread token can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00005608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Cobinhood, Tokenomy and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015518 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000313 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00267102 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00148815 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000206 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010347 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00032843 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Cobinhood, IDEX, Tokenomy, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.