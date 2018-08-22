BP (BP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($8.31) price target on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 640 ($8.18) target price on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 610 ($7.80) target price on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.31) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 610.95 ($7.81).

BP opened at GBX 551.60 ($7.05) on Monday. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 436.95 ($5.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 536.20 ($6.85).

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 53 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 585 ($7.48) per share, for a total transaction of £310.05 ($396.33). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 164 shares of company stock valued at $94,669.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

