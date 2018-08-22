Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires 38,732 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,732 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,255,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,233,000 after acquiring an additional 452,837 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 0.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,514,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,093,000 after buying an additional 247,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,597,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,740,000 after buying an additional 2,057,669 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Bank of America by 0.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,892,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,477,000 after buying an additional 221,600 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Bank of America by 5.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,618,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,376,000 after buying an additional 1,460,474 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of America news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $500,070.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 483,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,289,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.37.

BAC opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $314.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $22.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

