Boston Partners Invests $2.91 Million in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 79,342 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 51,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Universal Forest Products by 29.8% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 9,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Universal Forest Products by 202.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Universal Forest Products by 1.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Universal Forest Products by 2.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $499,267.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,812,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

