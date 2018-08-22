Boston Partners Buys 280,373 Shares of Daseke Inc (DSKE)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 649.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 323,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,373 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Daseke were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 357,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 68,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Daseke from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daseke in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Shares of Daseke stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. Daseke Inc has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. Daseke had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Daseke Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The company transports heavy haul freight, defense and commercial arms, ammunition and explosives, radioactive cargo and hazardous materials, and commercial sheet glass, as well as offers 10-wheel drive-away services.

