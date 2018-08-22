Boston Partners Buys 11,334 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 10,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 16,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 116,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 71,365 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $73,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,980.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Quanta Services from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

PWR opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. Quanta Services Inc has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

