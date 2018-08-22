Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.84

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.84 and last traded at $49.85, with a volume of 12243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.70.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. ValuEngine raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.00% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.81%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $712,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,701 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,457,442.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 369,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,619,672. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 124.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 49,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 27,586 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.6% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 301,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after buying an additional 36,032 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at $390,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 459.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 665,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after buying an additional 546,882 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

