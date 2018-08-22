BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $259,000 Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 70.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,978 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4,122.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 36.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE DOC opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $106.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. TheStreet raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.