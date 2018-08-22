Bluefin Trading LLC Has $642,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 200.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,972 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,514,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,222,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.65.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $220.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

