Bloom Energy (BE) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

BE opened at $25.27 on Monday. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $29.88.

In other Bloom Energy news, CFO Randy W. Furr purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 10 L. New purchased 1,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,346,333 shares of company stock worth $20,194,995.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

There is no company description available for Bloom Energy Corp.

