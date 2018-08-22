Bloom Energy (BE) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.
BE opened at $25.27 on Monday. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $29.88.
Bloom Energy Company Profile
There is no company description available for Bloom Energy Corp.
