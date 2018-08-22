Blitzcash Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.00 (BLITZ)

Blitzcash (CURRENCY:BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, Blitzcash has traded flat against the dollar. Blitzcash has a total market capitalization of $717,089.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Blitzcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blitzcash coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00016720 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00021042 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003920 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00027792 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00238657 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010900 BTC.

About Blitzcash

BLITZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2015. Blitzcash’s total supply is 4,153,187 coins. Blitzcash’s official Twitter account is @bitalize . The official website for Blitzcash is blitz.cash

Blitzcash Coin Trading

Blitzcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blitzcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blitzcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blitzcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

