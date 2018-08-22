BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (BDJ) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.32

Media stories about BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr earned a news sentiment score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the investment management company an impact score of 48.5554072096128 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

BDJ opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $9.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

In other news, Director Cynthia Egan purchased 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $99,569.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

About BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

