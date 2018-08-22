BlackRock (BLK) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.21

Media stories about BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 45.2661717552997 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $624.00 to $607.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $547.00 price target on shares of BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.25.

BLK traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $474.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,563. The stock has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $408.62 and a 1 year high of $594.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 27.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $3.13 dividend. This represents a $12.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.97%.

In other news, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.67, for a total transaction of $10,051,866.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,098,328 shares in the company, valued at $557,588,175.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $507.98 per share, for a total transaction of $507,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

