Blackline Inc (BL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BL. BidaskClub upgraded Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Blackline in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.67. The company had a trading volume of 362,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,276. Blackline has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $50.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.57 and a beta of -0.57.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $55.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Blackline’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Blackline will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Chris Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $735,750.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Therese Tucker sold 15,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $735,517.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,995,130.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,832,521 shares of company stock worth $155,815,024. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blackline in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Blackline by 129.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Blackline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackline in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackline in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities.

