Blackline Inc (BL) CEO Therese Tucker Sells 24,308 Shares

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) CEO Therese Tucker sold 24,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $1,146,608.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,408.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 16th, Therese Tucker sold 15,636 shares of Blackline stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $735,517.44.

On Monday, August 13th, Therese Tucker sold 17,010 shares of Blackline stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $809,505.90.

On Friday, August 10th, Therese Tucker sold 100,000 shares of Blackline stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $4,772,000.00.

NASDAQ BL traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.08. 389,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.65 and a beta of -0.57. Blackline Inc has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $50.31.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.66 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Blackline Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackline by 7,483.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 798,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,683,000 after purchasing an additional 788,069 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackline in the first quarter valued at about $27,447,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackline in the second quarter valued at about $30,153,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Blackline in the first quarter valued at about $24,340,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Blackline by 134.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,035,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,595,000 after buying an additional 593,754 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Blackline in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities.

