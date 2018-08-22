bitGold (BITGOLD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.00

bitGold (CURRENCY:BITGOLD) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, bitGold has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. bitGold has a total market cap of $256,322.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of bitGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitGold token can currently be bought for approximately $1,352.73 or 0.20290205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

bitGold Token Profile

bitGold launched on October 12th, 2015. bitGold’s total supply is 189 tokens. bitGold’s official Twitter account is @bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here . bitGold’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org . bitGold’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_GOLD

bitGold Token Trading

bitGold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

