BitcoinDark (BTCD) Price Reaches $16.23 on Exchanges

BitcoinDark (CURRENCY:BTCD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One BitcoinDark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.23 or 0.00243367 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex and Trade By Trade. During the last seven days, BitcoinDark has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. BitcoinDark has a total market capitalization of $20.92 million and $209,881.00 worth of BitcoinDark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoinDark alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00026021 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000330 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About BitcoinDark

BitcoinDark (CRYPTO:BTCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 9th, 2014. BitcoinDark’s total supply is 1,288,862 coins. BitcoinDark’s official website is bitcoindark.com . BitcoinDark’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDark . The Reddit community for BitcoinDark is /r/bitcoindark and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitcoinDark

BitcoinDark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinDark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinDark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinDark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinDark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinDark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.