BitBar (BTB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $233.00

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One BitBar coin can currently be purchased for about $3.57 or 0.00056000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange. BitBar has a market cap of $136,822.00 and approximately $233.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitBar has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitBar alerts:

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00055609 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00001211 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000343 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,567.60 or 2.75545243 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005001 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00001096 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About BitBar

BitBar (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 38,322 coins. The official website for BitBar is bitbar.co . The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB

BitBar Coin Trading

BitBar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.