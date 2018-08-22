Bitauto (BITA) Announces Earnings Results

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Bitauto had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $387.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE BITA traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.23. The company had a trading volume of 19,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,929. Bitauto has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 3.11.

Get Bitauto alerts:

BITA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bitauto from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bitauto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Bitauto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Bitauto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bitauto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

Read More: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Bitauto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitauto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.