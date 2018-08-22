Bitauto (BITA) Announces Earnings Results

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Bitauto had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $387.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE BITA traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.23. The company had a trading volume of 19,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,929. Bitauto has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 3.11.

BITA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bitauto from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bitauto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Bitauto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Bitauto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bitauto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

About Bitauto

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

Earnings History for Bitauto (NYSE:BITA)

