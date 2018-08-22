Bioventures Ltd Novartis Sells 8,808 Shares of Novartis AG (NVS) Stock

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 8,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $18,496.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioventures Ltd Novartis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 13th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 1,600 shares of Novartis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $3,776.00.

On Friday, August 10th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 5,615 shares of Novartis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $13,700.60.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 8,181 shares of Novartis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $26,342.82.

On Monday, July 30th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 2,000 shares of Novartis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,540.00.

On Friday, July 27th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 6,458 shares of Novartis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $21,828.04.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 12,460 shares of Novartis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $47,846.40.

On Monday, July 23rd, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 30,600 shares of Novartis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $130,050.00.

On Monday, July 16th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 300 shares of Novartis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $1,545.00.

NYSE:NVS opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $192.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $72.30 and a 1-year high of $94.19.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.93 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

