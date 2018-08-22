BioSig Technologies (BSGM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BioSig Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSGM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “BioSig Technologies, Inc. is a medical device company which is engaged in developing technology platform to improve cardiac recording during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of BioSig Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

BioSig Technologies stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. BioSig Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.15.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

