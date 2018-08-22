BidaskClub Upgrades Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) to Sell

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $23.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $26.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of PTEN opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.16. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $854.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.96 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2,863.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.