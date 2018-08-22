BidaskClub Lowers Essendant (ESND) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Essendant from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Sidoti lowered Essendant from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of Essendant stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. Essendant has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.66 million, a P/E ratio of 83.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Essendant had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essendant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Essendant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Essendant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Essendant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Essendant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essendant

Essendant Inc operates as a distributor of workplace items in the United States and internationally. It offers janitorial and sanitation supplies, breakroom items, foodservice consumables, safety and security items, and paper and packaging supplies. The company also provides technology products, such as computer accessories, imaging supplies, and data storage products; and computer hardware, including printers and other peripherals.

