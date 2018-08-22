BidaskClub Downgrades Cerus (CERS) to Hold

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Cowen set a $10.00 target price on Cerus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cerus in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cerus in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

CERS stock opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. Cerus has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $921.98 million, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 82.60% and a negative net margin of 76.37%. The company had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerus news, Director Gail Schulze sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $349,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,559.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,699 shares of company stock worth $1,127,490 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Jump Trading LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products.

