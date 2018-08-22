BHP Billiton (BBL) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about BHP Billiton (NYSE:BBL) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BHP Billiton earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the mining company an impact score of 45.4123492337477 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Bank of America cut shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of BHP Billiton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. BHP Billiton has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

About BHP Billiton

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

