Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Holdings Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,017 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 156,145 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Best Buy worth $35,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Best Buy by 31.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,134,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $233,756,000 after acquiring an additional 742,913 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 131.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,227 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,622 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at $667,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Best Buy by 2,544.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 80,270 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 77,235 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy stock opened at $81.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52 week low of $51.61 and a 52 week high of $81.82.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, SVP Mathew Watson sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $33,150.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,282.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Asheesh Saksena sold 18,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $1,368,423.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,353.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,869 shares of company stock worth $1,671,670. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Loop Capital set a $85.00 price target on Best Buy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $77.00 price target on Best Buy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

