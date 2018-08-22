Berry Petroleum (BRY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum (NYSE:BRY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BRY. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Berry Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.
BRY opened at $13.28 on Monday. Berry Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $17.00.
Berry Petroleum Company Profile
Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.
