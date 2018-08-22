Berry Petroleum (BRY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum (NYSE:BRY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BRY. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Berry Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

BRY opened at $13.28 on Monday. Berry Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

In other news, COO Gary A. Grove purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $136,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Asset Management sold 516,373 shares of Berry Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $6,795,468.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

