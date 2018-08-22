Berman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,872 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 137,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 641,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Motco increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 50,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.57 and a one year high of $47.89.

