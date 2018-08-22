Berman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,368 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (IWF)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index makes up approximately 8.2% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Berman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index worth $23,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 397,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,221,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 351,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,495,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index by 378.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 62,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 38,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 492,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,869,000 after buying an additional 189,057 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $151.45 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index has a twelve month low of $120.78 and a twelve month high of $152.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

