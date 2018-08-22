Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KHP Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 304.6% in the second quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 818.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 132.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA opened at $63.36 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.