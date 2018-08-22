Belo Sun Mining (BSX) Shares Up 21.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX)’s share price traded up 21.1% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23. 690,475 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 644,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Specifically, insider Valley Gold Master Fund L. Sun acquired 623,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,600.00. Also, insider Valley Gold Master Fund L. Sun acquired 11,706,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$1,990,139.00.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Belo Sun Mining from C$0.45 to C$0.35 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project includes the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 submitted mine concessions, 55 exploration permits, 17 submitted exploration permit extensions, and 5 exploration applications covering a total area of 175,856 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

