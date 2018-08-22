Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH) Trading Up 10% on Insider Buying Activity

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) shares were up 10% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 18,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 388,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Specifically, major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock bought 529,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $344,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 57.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

BLPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

The company has a market cap of $45.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.39.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLPH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 927,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 187,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company offers INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.