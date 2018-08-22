Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 905 Shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 24.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 17.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 15.0% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 8.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMV:SHY opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a fifty-two week low of $1,477.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,667.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1381 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

