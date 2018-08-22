Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,389 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,909 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $74.90 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $85.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 2,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $220,866.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumithra Gomatam sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $123,000.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,150.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,797,997. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp is a computer and technology company in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry.

