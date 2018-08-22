BCE Inc. (BCE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$59.07.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

TSE:BCE traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$53.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,433. BCE has a twelve month low of C$52.90 and a twelve month high of C$62.90.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

